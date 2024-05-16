KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — Malaysian football giants Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) will start their FA Cup title defence in the round of 16 by taking on Kelantan Darul Naim (KDN) FC on home soil at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri.

In today’s draw for this year’s edition, the FA Cup defending champions can thank their lucky stars for being handed an easy opening tie as 12 more Super League sides and three A1 Semi-Pro League teams are also featured in the knockout tournament.

JDT captured the FA Cup last season after downing Kuala Lumpur City FC (KL City) 2-0, courtesy of goals by Hong Wan and Leandro Velazquez.

Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC have been drawn against A1 Semi Pro League side Bukit Tambun FC while last year’s runners-up KL City will take on Kuching City FC, who are coached by Singapore’s Aidil Sharin Sahak.

Selangor FC, meanwhile, will be up against Negeri Sembilan FC as Terengganu FC will face Perak FC.

In other matches, PDRM FC will face A1 Semi-Pro League outfit Malaysian University.

Sri Pahang, under the guidance of coach Fandi Ahmad, will meet Penang FC while Sabah FC will take on the third A1 Semi-Pro League team, Kuala Lumpur Rovers FC.

The FA Cup last-16 matches will be held on June 13 and the final is scheduled for August.

The quarter-finals and semi-finals will be held on a home-and-away basis. — Bernama