PARIS, May 15 ― Two-time finalist Dominic Thiem missed out on a French Open wildcard yesterday, consigning the former US Open champion to a battle through qualifying to reach the main draw at Roland Garros.

The 30-year-old Austrian announced last week he was retiring at the end of the season after a career plagued by a long-term wrist injury.

The 2018 French Open women's champion Simona Halep and Britain's 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu were also overlooked by the French tennis federation.

Among those on the wildcard list were Alexandre Muller, beaten in Tuesday's fourth round at the Rome Open as a qualifier, and Alize Cornet for what will be the French veteran's final tournament.

Also on the list were American Nicolas Moreno de Alboran and Adam Walton of Australia.

The second Grand Slam of the season gets underway on May 26. ― AFP

