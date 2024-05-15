JOHOR BARU, May 15 — National kayaker Siti Nurul Masyitah Elias is currently in stable condition and warded in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Iskandar Puteri's Columbia Asia Hospital here after being hit by a car over the weekend.

According to the 22-year-old SEA Games bronze medalist’s older brother Muhammad Syafiq Elias, she is awake and in stable condition after a successful operation on her pelvic and right shoulder bones yesterday.

He said her sister would soon undergo another major surgery involving her left shoulder and hips.

"We are waiting for the medical report from the doctor who is treating her before advising us on the next course of action," he told the media here, referring to the family.

"My sister is also expected to undergo plastic surgery after her main injuries have been treated."

Muhammad Syafiq said that during the accident last Saturday his sister was on her way to the training centre in Kampung Bakar Batu here from their family house in Pontian.

He said Siti Nurul Masyitah is the fifth child out of a family of eight siblings.

Last year, the Malaysian Dragon Boat Kayak team, of which she is a member, won the bronze medal at the 2023 SEA Games.

On Saturday, the national athlete suffered a fracture to her right shoulder, hip bone and leg injuries after her motorcycle was rear-ended by a Toyota Vios car at 4.30pm.

Due to the impact, she was reportedly dragged for about 600 metres along the EDL here towards Kota Tinggi.

The car’s male driver, who is also the main suspect in the case, was allegedly drunk during the accident. He was said to be driving his car recklessly before hitting Siti Nurul Masyitah.

Police have earlier detained the suspect, who is in his 30s, for investigation before he posted bail.

State youth, sports, entrepreneur development, and cooperatives committee chairman Mohd Hairi Mad Shah was also present at the hospital to visit Siti Nurul Masyitah.

He said the state government will continue to monitor Siti Nurul Masyitah‘s progress during her recovery.

"The Johor government will also assist with her treatment and medical costs,” he said when contacted.

Mohd Hairi, who is also the Larkin assemblyman, said the state government will also assist with Siti Nurul Masyitah who is currently pursuing a mechanical engineering diploma at the Ibrahim Sultan Polytechnic (PIS) in Pasir Gudang.

He said that the National Sports Council has informed him that the state government will need to cover Siti Nurul Masyitah‘s education needs once she recovers.

"We actually have a special provision for the further education of athletes. God willing, the provision will cover the cost of her remaining education,” he said.

Meanwhile, the PIS has initiated a special aid fund to assist Siti Nurul Masyitah.

In a statement, PIS’ Polytechnic Education and Community College Department (JPPKK) announced that they have started receiving contributions from the institute’s internal divisions and faculties.

"For a start, the Student Affairs Department and the Polytechnic Sports Council have donated RM3,000 to the fund.

"JPPKK is committed to ensuring that all of Siti Nurul Masyitah’s assistance and welfare needs will be expedited,” said PIS in a brief statement today.

The Pasir Gudang-based vocational and technical institute has been proactive in highlighting Siti Nurul Masyitah‘s predicament after the accident.