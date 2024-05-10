LONDON, May 10 — Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is willing to disappoint King Charles III by relegating Burnley tomorrow despite his recent trip to Buckingham Palace.

Postecoglou was invited to the royal residence on Wednesday by the Australian Government as part of a Tottenham contingent.

The Australian was joined by compatriots Scott Munn, who works as Tottenham’s chief operating officer, first-team coach Mile Jedinak and Charlotte Grant from the club’s women’s team.

Postecoglou did not get to meet the King, but with his side desperate to end a four-match losing streak, his biggest take-away from the royal appointment was that he will have no qualms about consigning Burnley to the drop tomorrow.

Fifth-placed Tottenham are seven points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa with a game in hand in their fading bid to qualify for the Champions League via a top four finish.

Charles revealed in 2012 he supports Burnley but with the Clarets destined to be relegated if they fail to win in north London, Postecoglou joked he is willing to risk the King’s wrath.

“Probably why they kept him away from me,” Postecoglou said when told of Charles’ football allegiance.

“I would be happy to disappoint him on that front. No problem.”

Asked for more insight about the Buckingham Palace visit, Postecoglou said: “It was nice, a different experience.

“Just really inspiring because the people we met there work for charities, great causes, military people, people who are real heroes for society.”

Greece-born Postecoglou said with a smile that, if he had been introduced to Charles, he would have been keen to ask about the Parthenon Marbles, the ancient Greek sculptures which now reside in the British Museum in London despite calls for them to be returned to Athens.

“I didn’t get within 10 feet of The King and if I had of got closer I probably would have asked him about the Parthenon Marbles and I would probably have got thrown out!” he said.

“It was nice for me and my wife. These are experiences you are just fortunate because of the position I hold, not necessarily who I am.” — AFP