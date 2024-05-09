KOTA KINABALU, May 9 — Football supporters in this country as well as netizens are asked to stop feeding the rumour mill with wild speculations about safety issues in the sport and take responsibility to ensure that football stays a healthy sport in this country.

Sabah Football Association (Safa) president Datuk Shahelmey Yahya said in that regard, supporters and netizens should not speculate on the recent episodes involving three football players and leave it to the authorities to investigate.

The Sabah Deputy Chief Minister III said rumour-mongering, even worse, provocation and the spread of fake news will make the issue hotter, which will not do any good to the sport.

“We in Sabah are shocked and saddened by the three incidents of attacks that should not have happened and we hope that this incident does not spread to other parts of the country, let’s just back off. I urge everyone to play a role in ensuring a positive atmosphere for our football.

“As for Sabah FC, we are taking precautionary measures and making sure that our players are all safe, so that they are calm and focused on the Malaysia League,” he said after launching the Sabah FC home jersey here today.

Harimau Malaya winger Faisal Halim was reportedly attacked by an assailant with acid in a shopping centre in Kota Damansara, Petaling Jaya last Sunday and is undergoing treatment for fourth degree burns on his body and face.

The shocking ambush was the second incident to befall a national footballer after Terengganu FC loan player Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid was injured in the head and leg when he was attacked and robbed by two perpetrators in his residential area in Kuala Terengganu on May 2.

Then Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) player Safiq Rahim was intimidated by two men on a motorcycle who smashed the rear windscreen of his car with a hammer in Johor Bahru on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Shahelmey said the Sabah home jersey for this season, which is called ‘Tagap’ in Sabah or ‘Tegap’ in Malay, maintains the red-white livery and hoped the jersey will give the Rhino squad a boost this season.

He also urged all Sabah supporters to purchase original jerseys and not to buy pirated jerseys or merchandise because buying fakes would cause huge financial losses for the team.

“When you buy original, not only will fans get high quality goods but it’s also a contribution to Sabah, we hear (some) football clubs in this country are in financial straits so by buying original goods, supporters can help their favourite team. Support your beloved team,” he said. — Bernama