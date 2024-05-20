KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — Former Community Communications Department (J-Kom) officer Abdul Wahab Abd Kader Jilani today failed in his application for an injunction to prevent Badrul Hisham Shaharin from making any statements regarding a video allegedly containing lewd conversations with former J-Kom director-general, Datuk Mohammad Agus Yusoff.

High Court judge Judicial Commissioner Roz Mawar Rozain made the decision after finding that Abdul Wahab had failed to show the risk of Badrul Hisham, better known as Chegu Bard, making defamatory statements against him.

“The court finds that the plaintiff (Abdul Wahab) at this stage has failed to comply with the strict requirements under Order 29 Rule 1(2A) of the Rules of Court 2012 which must be complied with.

As a result, Roz Mawar rejected Abdul Wahab’s application and ordered him to pay RM10,000 in costs to Badrul Hisham.

In the same proceedings, Abdul Wahab also failed to obtain a court order for Badrul Hisham to delete the posts on the defendant’s Facebook page regarding the recorded video.

The court also fixed hearing for three days on September 2, 3 and 4, 2025, and scheduled further case management for July 3 this year.

In today’s proceedings, Abdul Wahab was represented by lawyer Arief Firdaus Ashikin while lawyers Muizzudin Schanni Feizal and Zul Azrai Zolkapli acted for Badrul Hisham.

Last December 22, Abdul Wahab filed a lawsuit against Badrul Hisham, alleging that the defendant had published, broadcasted and disclosed defamatory statements in the form of a video against the plaintiff through posts made on the defendant’s Facebook pages under the names “Che GuBard” and “Che’GuBard Official” for public viewing.

The plaintiff claimed that the video portrayed him and Mohammad Agus engaged in lewd conversations, aiming to suggest that the plaintiff was involved in immoral or homosexual activities.

In addition, Abdul Wahab alleged that Badrul Hisham had also republished the Facebook posts in the defendant’s Telegram channel under the name “Che’gu bard Original,” where Badrul Hisham had full access and control over the channel and published defamatory statements to gain popularity and enhance his standing among his followers.

Abdul Wahab is seeking, among other things, aggravated and exemplary damages totalling RM5 million from the defendant, as well as general damages and a public apology. — Bernama