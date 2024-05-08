KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — The Malaysian Football League (MFL) has decided to retain the match dates of the new Malaysia League (M-League) season scheduled to start this week.

The MFL said in a statement today that the police had provided assurances that security would be heightened at every M-League match this season during a coordination meeting held today.

The arrangement includes 1,500 police personnel to ensure the safety of players and fans for the Charity Shield match between Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Selangor FC at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, Johor this Friday (May 10), along with stringent controls and checks.

“With security ensured by the police, the MFL has to reject Selangor’s request to postpone the Charity Shield match based on concerns over the level of security for the team,” the MFL said.

The MFL also expressed their sympathy and regret over the recent attacks on three M-League players, Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid (Terengganu FC), Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim (Selangor FC) and Safiq Rahim (JDT).

“It is clear that these separate incidents have shocked the country, especially local football fans who are now united in their support and praying for the best for the players.

“MFL condemns any form of violence against any player and hopes that the cases will be investigated properly by the authorities for further action,” the MFL said.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain had earlier provided assurances that police officers and personnel would heighten security preparations to ensure that the league will run smoothly in light of three recent attacks against local footballers. — Bernama