KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) will conduct a comprehensive impact study regarding the hosting of the 2027 SEA Games.

Its minister Hannah Yeoh said discussions on this matter are ongoing, involving various parties to identify the advantages and disadvantages of hosting the biennial event.

“The Cabinet has instructed KBS to gather more information regarding the hosting of the 2027 SEA Games.

“Initial meetings have been held with the National Sports Council (MSN) and tomorrow we will meet with the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) to begin discussions on understanding the costs involved in hosting or otherwise.

Advertisement

“With all our documents ready, the Finance Ministry has requested a thorough review because we want to ensure that when we commit to hosting in two or three years, there will be sufficient funds without the need for additional funding,” she told reporters after officiating the “Play True Day” event between KBS and key stakeholders at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil here today.

In a recent development, OCM affiliate members agreed to send a resolution to KBS appealing to the government to proceed with hosting the 2027 SEA Games.

OCM president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria expressed concerns about the fate of the event after the government decided to reject the Commonwealth Games Federation’s (CGF) offer to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games, replacing the original host, Victoria state in Australia, last month.

Advertisement

The South-east Asian Games Federation (SEAGF) had previously wanted hosting rights to be granted to a country that has successfully hosted the event before, following Brunei’s withdrawal from hosting the event.

OCM in 2021 then expressed interest in hosting the event following Brunei’s withdrawal, and was awarded the rights by SEAGF two years ago.

Malaysia have hosted the SEA Games six times, with the last in 2017. — Bernama