BARCELONA, April 29 — Sevilla held rivals Real Betis to a 1-1 derby draw yesterday in La Liga to dent their European ambitions.

Hosts Betis, seventh, trail Real Sociedad in sixth by two points in the battle to reach next season’s Europa League, with Valencia close in pursuit behind.

Sevilla are enduring a disappointing campaign, languishing 13th, but snatching a draw at the Benito Villamarin against their neighbours will offer them some pleasure.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side had the better of the clash, befitting their respective league positions.

Sevilla’s Lucas Ocampos had a goal ruled out for offside and veteran defender Sergio Ramos cleared off his own line before Betis took the lead.

Isco beat Orjan Nyland from the penalty spot after Dodi Lukebakio was harshly penalised for handball as he turned to block a shot.

Nyland made a fine save to deny Ayoze Perez early in the second half before Sevilla levelled through Kike Salas’ powerful header.

Betis nearly snatched a win late on but former Barcelona winger Ez Abde headed against the crossbar.

In the relegation zone Cadiz and Granada showed some fight to try and avoid the fate of relegated Almeria.

Cadiz came from behind to snatch a 1-1 draw against Mallorca, leaving them 18th and five points from safety.

Granada romped to a 3-0 win over Osasuna but are 19th and 11 points behind Celta Vigo in 17th, meaning their survival chances are next to nothing with five games remaining.

Villarreal, ninth, hammered Rayo Vallecano 3-0 to give themselves an outside shot at qualifying for the Europa Conference League.

Spain international Alex Baena created all three goals, two of them for Alexander Sorloth, who joins Jude Bellingham as joint second top scorer on 17 league strikes.

Girona’s Artem Dovbyk leads the way with 19 after he netted in the Catalan minnows’ win at Las Palmas on Saturday.

Runaway league leaders Real Madrid beat Real Sociedad on Friday to sit 13 points clear of Girona, who could be overtaken by Barcelona when they face Valencia on Monday. — AFP