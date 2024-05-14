ISKANDAR PUTERI, May 14 — The Public Works Department (JKR) has been directed to investigate the malfunction of the audio system during the Johor state assembly sitting yesterday, said Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh.

The Johor Public Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Committee chairman said the department would also propose solutions after the investigation.

JKR will propose the improvements after the investigation is carried out.

“The disruption yesterday involved the audio system only and not the electricity supply.

“We immediately reset the audio system after the disruption and it was operational again,” he said when met by reporters after the Johor state assembly in Kota Iskandar here today.

Mohamad Fazli said among the factors that have been identified for the malfunction was that the equipment has been in use since 2016 and was considered old.

He said the state government will decide based on JKR’s findings whether to repair or replace the system.

“Other factors that need to be taken into consideration is the frequency of the system’s usage as the audio system is actually in operation only four times a year,” he said.

Yesterday, the audio system of the state assembly was temporarily disrupted when Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi was answering questions related to the casino issue in Forest City during Question Time.

The disruption lasted 20 minutes and was initially thought to be an electrical fault.

Johor Speaker Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi called the incident embarrassing.