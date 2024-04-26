KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — The 2025 Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (Lima ‘25) to be held from May 20 to 24 next year will emphasize the importance for industry players to innovate constantly and enhance competitiveness, in line with the rapid technological advancements.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari said Lima ‘25, which will be held in Langkawi, Kedah, was themed “Innovate Today, Thrive Tomorrow”.

“The 17th edition of the exhibition has received an encouraging response from companies both domestically and internationally, despite Lima ‘25 only being launched today.

“It proves that the Lima exhibition is an event that local and international players in the aerospace and maritime industry look forward to,” he said in a press conference after officiating the Lima ‘25 Pre-Launch Ceremony at Wisma Perwira ATM here, today.

Also present were Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman, Defence Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Isham Ishak, Air Force chief Gen Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan, and Navy deputy chief Vice Admiral Datuk Zulhelmy Ithnain.

Lima ‘25 is jointly organised by the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) and Global Exhibitions and Conferences Sdn Bhd (GEC).

In ensuring the success of Lima ‘25, Adly said GEC had established a strategic collaboration with Arabian World Events, Qube Integrated Malaysia Sdn Bhd, SHP Media Sdn Bhd, Curio Pack Sdn Bhd, Malaysian Aerospace Industry Association (MAIA) and Malaysian Industry-Government Group for High Technology (MiGHT).

“GEC is still in discussions with other potential strategic partners to bring Lima’25 to a level capable of providing a positive impact to the country and also the industry,” he said.

He added that Lima ‘25 will introduce several new segments to attract more participation from small and medium-sized enterprises to be part of the exhibition for both aerospace and maritime segments.

“We encourage participation from government and private higher education institutions that possess expertise in the aerospace and maritime industries to join Lima ‘25.

“This is Mindef’s desire and initiative to make Lima a centre for industrial development and human resource development,” he said. — Bernama