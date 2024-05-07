NEW YORK, May 7 ― San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama won the 2024 NBA Rookie of the Year award, the league announced yesterday, marking the first time a Frenchman has captured the honour.

The 20-year-old centre, a 7-foot-4 (2.24m) prodigy who was the top pick in last year's NBA Draft, averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, a league-high 3.6 blocked shots and 1.2 steals a game in his impressive debut campaign.

Wembanyama was a unanimous selection, taking all 99 first-place votes, the first unanimous top rookie pick since Karl-Anthony Towns in 2016.

“My goals were always to have my team as best as I could and to get better as the year went on,” Wembanyama told US NBA telecaster TNT.

“I knew that in order to do this I had to be individually good on the court and dominant so it was a huge thing for me, a big thing to get.

“It has always been really important and I'm glad it's finally official.”

Chet Holmgren, a centre for Western Conference champion Oklahoma City, was second and Charlotte's Brandon Miller third in the voting.

Dazzling debut season

While the Spurs struggled to a 22-60 record, second-worst in the Western Conference, “Wemby” became an NBA sensation with amazing feats, living up to his advance billing as a once-in-a-generation talent.

With 38 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in a November victory over Phoenix, a then-19 Wembanyama joined LeBron James and Kevin Durant as the only NBA teens with 35 points, 10 boards and two blocks in a game.

After achieving his first NBA triple double in a January triumph over Detroit, Wembanyama posted his second triple double with 27 points, 14 rebounds and 10 blocked shots in a February win over Toronto ― the first with 20 points and 10 blocks in less than 30 minutes played and the first NBA player with blocks in a triple double since 2021.

Wembanyama also became the youngest player in NBA history to record a statistical “five-by-five” and did so in 30 minutes, the fastest ever, with 27 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, five steals and five blocked shots in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Wembanyama joined prior Spurs star big men Tim Duncan and David Robinson as the only NBA players with 30 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five blocks in a game when he posted 31 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, six blocks and a steal in a March win over Indiana.

In late March, “Wemby” had a career-high 40 points with 20 rebounds in a victory over New York.

Wembanyama, also a finalist for NBA Defensive Player of the Year, next figures to be selected for France's Olympic team as the squad plays host to the world's best in the Paris Olympics.

The grandson of basketball players and son of a track and field athlete father and basketball player and coach mother, Wembanyama had been a goalkeeper before dropping football for basketball as his stature grew.

He became a star in the French league and attracted attention from NBA scouts eager to watch his development. By the time of the 2023 NBA Draft, there was no doubt he would be the top selection, joining a Spurs squad where French guard Tony Parker had become an NBA legend. ― AFP