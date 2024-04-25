PARIS, April 25 — The 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Seville will be played as a straight knock-out competition without a group phase for the first time, the International Tennis Federation announced Thursday.

Organisers have scrapped the group stage for the finals, scheduled for November 12 until November 20 this year.

The top four seeded nations will receive byes into the quarter-finals at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville, with the other eight teams to play in round one.

The Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup Finals, which will be held in Malaga from November 19, will also overlap for the first time, creating a “fortnight of World Cup tennis”.

“This provides us with a great opportunity to maximise viewing and fan engagement across both World Cup of tennis competitions,” said ITF president David Haggerty.

“This is also an exciting way for fans to enjoy both the men’s and women’s events and, by travelling between two cities, take full advantage of the Andalusian region.”

The qualifying rounds were completed earlier in April. Reigning BJK Cup champions Canada were joined in the Finals by Australia, the Czech Republic, Britain, Germany, Italy, Japan, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, the United States and hosts Spain. — AFP

