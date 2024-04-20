MUNICH, Germany, Apr 20 ― Third-seeded American Taylor Fritz beat Cristian Garin 6-3, 6-4 today to advance to the final of the ATP event in Munich.

Fritz was ending the run of 2019 champion Garin, who had defeated local favourite and number one seed Alexander Zverev yesterday.

Fritz, the world number 15, broke the Chilean once in each set to make it through to his second final of the season after winning the Delray Beach Open in February.

The 26-year-old American will take on the winner of today’s second semi-final between 2019 finalist Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany and Dane Holger Rune.

Advertisement

Second-seed Rune has won the past two tournaments in Munich and is bidding to become the first player since American Budge Patty to win the event for three years in a row. ― AFP



