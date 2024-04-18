PARIS, April 18 — Under the shadow of the Eiffel Tower on Wednesday, an extraordinary spectacle attracted onlookers — not a scene from a film, but a real-life gathering of badminton royalty, reported Xinhua.

Celebrating the 100-day countdown to the Paris Olympic Games, legends of the sport — China’s Lin Dan, Indonesia’s Taufik Hidayat, Malaysia’s Lee Chong Wei, and Denmark’s Peter Gade — convened for a historic charity match at this iconic Parisian landmark.

“I personally think it’s unprecedented. In the realm of badminton, it’s rare for anyone, past or future, to play badminton at the Eiffel Tower. So, I believe this event is very special and meaningful,” said two-time Olympic champion Lin.

The event, named “Paris 100 Sino-French Badminton Charity Gala”, was initiated by the Chinese legend and took place from April 17 to 18.

“Today marks 100 days until the Olympic Games and also this year, marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France. We hope, with my three former competitors who are now friends, we can take this opportunity to convey the Olympic spirit and the spirit of sports, which is essentially about perseverance and resilience,” Lin added.

Discussing the upcoming Olympic Games, Lin expressed confidence in the Chinese badminton players’ ability to win more than two gold medals.

He also noted the significant improvement in French badminton, particularly in men’s singles, and wished the French team success at the Olympics.

Forty-year-old Lin retired in 2020 and has since dedicated himself to promoting badminton among the youth. Looking ahead, he aims to foster more exchanges in badminton sports between Chinese and French youth, inviting young people from France to China to interact, compete and train with China’s top coaches and athletes.

The president of the French Badminton Association, Yohan Penel, spoke highly of Lin’s ambition.

“We need such ‘events’ that combine sports with entertainment, which is precisely what our sport lacks,” said Penel, who described Lin and the other three giants as role models for the youth.

“Sports can be a good bridge for communications. China is a country with a high level in badminton. We need to establish cooperation with China, and we hope to strengthen such ties with the Chinese association,” Penel added. — Bernama/Xinhua