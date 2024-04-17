KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Giving up is not in the vocabulary of national women’s doubles player Teoh Mei Xing who will shoulder the responsibility as a senior athlete competing in the 2024 Uber Cup in Chengdu, China, from April 27 to May 5.

The 27-year-old player, however, admitted that she was a little burdened by the absence of the country’s main pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah in Chengdu when the 2022 French Open champions chose to focus on preparations for the Olympic Games in Paris from July 26 to Aug 11.

“Everyone did their preparation well and focused on the Uber Cup. It’s a bit of pressure but I believe in my teammate’s ability and make the audience enjoy the game; we don’t want to overthink and will give it our all.

“Nothing is impossible; we believe we can do it, we just have to fight to the end (and) we have to believe we can go to the quarter-finals. If we feel like giving up, it’s better not to compete at all,” she said after a training session at the Badminton Academy Malaysia recently.

Advertisement

Mei Xing said that the central training camp, starting today (April 17), will certainly help the singles and doubles players strengthen unity and understanding as they previously had different training times.

Commenting on Chengdu, Mei Xing said that she is likely to be paired with Go Pei Kee for the third time after the 2022 Bangladesh International Challenge and the 2023 Malaysia Open.

For the 2024 Uber Cup, the Badminton Association of Malaysia also listed Goh Jin Wei, K. Letshanaa, Siti Nurshuhaini Azman, Wong Ling Ching, Siti Zulaikha Azmi, Go Pei Kee, Tan Zhing Yi, Ho Le Ee and Chan Wen Tse who will face a tough task when drawn in Group B with Thailand, Taiwan and Australia. — Bernama

Advertisement