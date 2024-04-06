KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Badminton fans can purchase their tickets online on Monday (April 8) from 11 am to watch the 2024 Malaysia Masters, which will be held at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil from May 21-26.

The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) encouraged fans to purchase their tickets by taking advantage of the early bird campaign from April 8-22 to secure their seats at discounted rates.

BAM have also introduced the “Platinum” category for the daily and season tickets, replacing the “Superfan” category.

“This change aims to enhance accessibility for fans, with the ‘Platinum’ category now available with the early bird offer,” BAM said in a statement tonight.

Advertisement

For ticket purchases and further information, visit www.ticket2u.com.my. — Bernama

Advertisement