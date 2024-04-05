KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — The national badminton squad has the opportunity to advance to the semi-finals of the 2024 Thomas Cup by fielding their best line-up for the championship,” said national badminton legend Datuk Rashid Sidek.

The 1996 Olympic Games bronze medallist said even with good preparation, if the line-up consists of non-top players, it will be difficult for the national squad.

“If the best players are fielded, there is a chance to target the semi-finals.

“I don’t know the target set by the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), but if it is to reach the semi-finals, then the best line-up must be fielded,” he told reporters recently.

Advertisement

Rashid said the service of national professional singles player Lee Zii Jia is needed to ensure the national squad has the best line-up for the team championship campaign, especially with another national men’s singles player, Ng Tze Yong, sidelined due to injury.

“Firstly, Zii Jia must play. In doubles, we have Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, Nur Izzudin Rusmani-Goh Sze Fei, and Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun, three strong pairs, but we lack in singles. With Tze Yong injured, our singles lineup is weak.

“My personal view (if I were an athlete) is that I want to play in the Thomas Cup because this is where we play for the country. It’s a team championship, and if there’s a sense of patriotism and the desire to bring glory to the country, we will strive to make it into the team,” he said.

Advertisement

The status of Zii Jia’s participation has raised questions after the Badminton Academy of Malaysia, coaching director Rexy Mainaky was reported to have said yesterday that the world’s 11th-ranked player’s representation for the country in the prestigious team championship is still uncertain.

Rexy said Team LZJ is drawing up the best plans for the All England 2021 champion in his quest for glory at the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, scheduled for July 26 to Aug 11.

The former doubles specialist from Indonesia had earlier said Tze Yong, who is undergoing rehabilitation following recent back surgery, might be listed for Thomas Cup duty, depending on his condition in the next few weeks.

Malaysia, seeded fifth in the Thomas Cup, have been drawn in Group D together with 2016 champions Denmark, Hong Kong and African continent representative Algeria.

The deadline for submitting names for the 2024 Thomas Cup is April 13. The 2024 Thomas Cup will take place from April 27 to May 5. — Bernama