KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — The national men’s doubles pair, Wan Muhammad Arif Wan Junaidi-Yap Roy King, are now a step away from landing their maiden title after reaching the Spain Masters final in Madrid yesterday.

The world number 65 pair, who have been partners since March last year, delivered an impressive performance by defeating the Popov brothers, Christo-Toma Junior of France, ranked 45th in the world, 21-17, 21-17 during the semi-finals of the Super 300 event held at Centro Deportivo Municipal Gallur.

In the final, Wan Muhammad Arif and Roy King will face the Indonesian duo, Sabar Karyaman Gutama-Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani.

Sabar-Moh Reza had to dig deep before overcoming William Kryger Boe-Christian Faust Kjaer from Denmark, 21-15, 16-21, 21-15 in the other last four tie.

Today’s final presents a significant opportunity for the Malaysians to avenge their semi-finals defeat at the hands of the Orleans Masters 2024 runner-up duo in the Indonesia Masters, 13-21, 19-21, last September. — Bernama

