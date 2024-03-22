LONDON, March 22 — Anthony Gordon said a switch of international allegiance to Scotland was never an option after realising a childhood dream of being called up to the England squad for the first time.

The Newcastle forward could have the chance to make his case to go to the European Championship in friendlies at Wembley against Brazil and Belgium over the coming week.

Gordon helped England to glory at the 2023 under-21 European Championship, where he was named as player of the tournament.

But he is also eligible to represent Scotland and Ireland.

Advertisement

“It was never a thought for me,” said Gordon when asked about the chance of playing for Scotland at Euro 2024.

“That’s no disrespect to Scotland, that’s all. I’ve been tunnel-visioned on playing for England since I was five or six years old. Nothing could ever shake that off.

“I could never forgive myself if I hadn’t got to this point... it is just a dream I’ve had from so young so nothing else has ever entered my mind at any time.”

Advertisement

Born in Liverpool, Gordon’s inspiration to play for the Three Lions came from watching former England captains Wayne Rooney and Steven Gerrard.

“I think as a young English kid, that is the pinnacle to play for your country,” he said.

“For me, it was always Rooney and Gerrard because they were from similar areas.

“I always used to run around the garden from the youngest age I can remember and try and recreate goals, create my own types of goals. I looked up to them massively.”

Gordon has already succeeded where his heroes failed in winning an international tournament.

England’s victory at the under-21 Euros last year was the first time they had won the tournament since 1984.

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer and Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite were also part of that success and have since graduated to the senior squad.

And Gordon believes they are well prepared for the rigours of international football as a result of that experience.

“The standard of the under-21s is so high,” he said.

“Our team was a really, really good team. A lot of them played Premier League week in, week out at some big clubs.

“Being in those environments, wanting to showcase what you can do, prepares you for this environment and I’m very thankful for all the experiences I had with the youth teams.” — AFP