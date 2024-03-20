KUCHING, March 20 — The Sarawak Amateur Boxing Association (Saba) are set to follow in the footsteps of former world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao by sending 16 of their boxers, who will represent Sarawak in the 21st Malaysia Games (Sukma XXI), to train in Baguio City, Philippines.

Saba president Datuk Rahman Lariwoo said that the short-term training stint will take place in July as one of the final preparations before they embark on the challenge of the nation’s largest sports carnival, scheduled for Aug 17 to 24.

“Baguio City is a place frequently used by Manny Pacquiao for his intensive training before professional bouts,” he told Bernama here.

Advertisement

He noted that Pacquiao, who retired in 2021, is considered one of the world’s best boxers, having won 12 titles across eight different weight classes since starting his professional career in 1995.

“In addition to Baguio City, these Sarawak Sukma boxers will also be sent to southern Thailand and Kalimantan, Indonesia, where they will train alongside local boxers,” he said.

The Sarawak Sukma XXI boxing squad, consisting of 12 male and four female boxers, will also participate in the third edition of the Sarawak Open Championship to be held here from May 6 to 10.

Advertisement

Rahman said that over 150 boxers from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, Indonesia, Singapore and Brunei have confirmed their participation in the championship, which has been organised annually by Saba since 2022.

“We are still awaiting confirmation of participation from several other countries such as Thailand and the Philippines, and we expect more boxers to compete,” he said.

For Sukma XXI, the Sarawak boxing team aim to secure six gold medals and emerge as champions in the event, and Rahman believes this mission can be achieved with the full support of boxing enthusiasts in the state.

“We feel more prepared to face challenges from other teams such as those from Penang, Negeri Sembilan, and Johor this year... especially since Sarawak are the hosts this year,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sarawak’s Sukma XXI boxing team manager, Gulbudin Hekmatyar told Bernama that schooling and examinations posed a major challenge in gathering boxers for intensive training for the sports extravaganza.

“Our Sukma boxers are mostly school students, and some are sitting for the SPM (Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia) exam, which restricts their training attendance.

“However, this issue has now been addressed to allow them to focus fully on this intensive training programme that we began since late last year,” he said.

He pointed out that all 16 selected boxers from Sarawak have undergone a rigorous selection process involving 13 Saba boxing training centres throughout the state.

According to him, these boxers have demonstrated discipline and high spirits since the start of their intensive training under the supervision of head coach Herman Morny, with Wilbur Andogan and Zulkarnain Jemat as assistant coaches. — Bernama