PARIS, March 15 — Aston Villa will take on French side Lille in the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League as they continue their quest to win a first European trophy in more than 40 years.

Villa crushed Ajax 4-0 on aggregate in the last 16 and will now host Lille in the first leg of their quarter-final tie before heading to France for the return a week later.

They are aiming to claim their third continental title following their victory in the European Cup in 1982 and the Uefa Super Cup the following season.

Villa manager Unai Emery has a remarkable European record, having won the Europa League as coach three times with Sevilla and once with Villarreal.

Lille, who sit fourth in Ligue 1, are through to a European quarter-final for the first time in their history.

The winners of that tie will advance to a semi-final against either Greek giants Olympiakos or Fenerbahce of Turkey, who meet in the last eight.

Meanwhile, last season’s runners-up Fiorentina will take on Czech side Viktoria Plzen in the quarter-finals, with the winners of that meeting either Club Brugge of Belgium or PAOK of Greece next.

This season’s Conference League final will be played in Athens at the OPAP Arena on May 29.

Roma won the inaugural Conference League in 2022, with West Ham United lifting the trophy last season. — AFP