SEREMBAN, March 3 — Terengganu silat athlete Wan Muhammad Haikal Wan Hussin died at Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital here early this morning, after collapsing during a pre-Malaysia Games (Sukma) competition yesterday.

The National Silat Federation (Pesaka) secretary-general Bibi Aishah Golbal Shah said that 20-year-old Wan Muhammad Haikal collapsed and lost consciousness during the competition, at Coral Heights Park Community Hall, in Sikamat.

Staff and medical personnel tried to provide breathing assistance until an ambulance arrived and was told that Wan Muhammad subsequently received treatment at the hospital, she said when contacted by Bernama.

Bibi Aishah said that the hospital informed the team that Wan Muhammad Haikal died at 1.20am today, and his remains were brought back to Kampung Alur Selising, Jertih, Terengganu, for burial, this morning.

Advertisement

She said that the Sukma pre-selection competition for silat athletes from 12 states, started on Friday until today.

“Following the incident, we cancelled all the tournaments scheduled to take place for the semi-finals and finals today,” she said. — Bernama

Advertisement