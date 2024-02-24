FORT LAUDERDALE, Feb 24 — Inter Miami have signed midfielder Federico Redondo from Argentinos Juniors, adding another South American talent to Lionel Messi’s squad.

Defensive midfielder Redondo has signed a three-year deal with the club with a further team option for the 2028 season.

The 21-year-old is the son of former Real Madrid and Argentina midfielder Fernando Redondo and is expected to play alongside Spaniard Sergio Busquets in the centre of midfield.

“I’m very happy to join a club that is growing so much. It’s a great opportunity to share the pitch with top players,” said Redondo.

“I’m looking forward to integrating in the group with my teammates. We have to go step by step but always dream big.”

Redondo has represented the Argentine national team at Under-20 and Under-23 level and is part of the team that has qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Redondo will replace another young Argentine on Miami’s roster, Facundo Farias, who suffered a season-ending knee ligament injury last month.

Since Messi’s arrival in July, Miami brought in young Argentine central defender Tomas Aviles and 20-year-old Paraguayan international midfielder Diego Gomez.

In the off-season, the club also brought in veteran Uruguay striker Luis Suarez, a former Barcelona teammate of Messi, Busquets and Miami’s Spanish left-back Jordi Alba.

“We’re pleased to bring an exciting young midfielder like Federico to Inter Miami. He’s a very promising player who is sharp with the ball at his feet and shows awareness out of possession,” said Chris Henderson, Inter Miami’s chief football officer and sporting director.

“We believe in his potential, but also feel he will immediately be a strong addition to our squad as we look to build on our successes in 2024.”

Miami began the MLS campaign on Wednesday with a 2-0 home win over Real Salt Lake and play again on Sunday at the Los Angeles Galaxy. — AFP