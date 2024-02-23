LYON, Feb 23 — Aston Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara is facing eight months out after undergoing knee surgery in his native France, a medical source revealed on Friday.

The 24-year-old tore the anterior cruciate ligament on his right knee in his Premier League side’s 2-1 loss to Manchester United this month.

The operation took place in Lyon.

The injury will keep him sidelined for the rest of the Premier League season, and Euro 2024 in Germany in June-July.

Kamara’s misfortune is a major blow to the France international and to Villa.

He has been a major part of the club’s revival under Unai Emery since joining on a free transfer from Marseille in 2022.

Emery’s men sit fourth in the Premier League, two points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham.

A place in the top four would guarantee the 1982 European champions a place in the Champions League for the first time.

A top-five finish could also be enough depending on how English sides fare in European competitions this season.

Villa will have a say in that as they also renew their bid for glory in the Europa Conference League next month. — AFP