KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — National professional men’s singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia can fully focus on the task at hand in the 2024 Badminton Asia Team Championships (BATC) after reaching an out-of-court settlement with his former coach Indra Wijaya.

A media statement issued by Indra’s lawyers stated that a mutual understanding had been reached between both parties and confirmed through their respective lawyers’ documents.

The documents were issued by Messrs Law Partnership (on behalf of LZJ Management Sdn Bhd) dated February 6 and Messrs Wan Ahmad Ridzuan & Co (on behalf of Indra) yesterday (February 14).

“Regarding the claim filed by Indra against LZJ Management Sdn Bhd (LZJ Management), the parties are pleased to inform that they have agreed to an amicable out-of-court resolution.

“The parting of ways between LZJ Management and Indra came about upon team LZJ’s consideration of LZJ’s philosophies, coaching and training methods,” the statement added.

The statement also said that the parting of ways between LZJ Management and Indra had no bearing on the Indonesian coach’s training methods and performance.

In January, Indra was reported to have filed a lawsuit against Zii Jia after claiming that he was unfairly dismissed by Team LZJ in November 2022.

Indra had signed a three-year contract with Team LZJ in February 2022 but was dismissed nine months later. — Bernama