MADRID, Jan 12 — Barcelona winger Raphinha is facing another period on the sidelines after the club revealed he was suffering from a new hamstring injury.

“Tests carried out today have shown that Raphinha has a left hamstring injury,” Barcelona said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“He is out and his recovery will determine his availability.”

The Brazilian was injured late in the first half of Thursday’s Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Osasuna in Riyadh, and had to be replaced in the 42nd minute by Lamine Yamal.

He had injured a right hamstring injury in the league match against Sevilla on 29 September.

As a result, the 27-year-old has made just 15 appearances for Barca this season in La Liga and three in the Champions League. — AFP

