ISKANDAR PUTERI, Dec 17 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) celebrated a decade of dominance in the Super League with a grand celebration at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium here tonight.

The celebration, symbolising the outstanding achievement of the Southern Tigers, was enhanced with a fireworks display and 1,000 drones illuminating the skies over Iskandar Puteri.

Fans were also treated to performances by local and international artistes such as Tuju, Loca, French Montana, Vegedream, and Jabbawockeez.

A crowd of 33,169 supporters attended the final match between JDT and Penang FC, also enlivened by the JDT Fan Fest 2023 held at the stadium from 8.30am earlier in the day yesterday.

Among the activities held were lucky draws, interactive games, e-sports, and merchandise booths.

JDT also provided giant screens at designated locations in each district for fans who could not attend the stadium to experience the celebration.

Earlier, JDT concluded their final Super League match with a goal feast, defeating Penang FC 8-0.

The victory also saw JDT reach the league’s milestone of 100 goals this season after securing the championship in September. — Bernama