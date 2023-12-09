KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — The Ministry of Youth and Sports will issue a statement regarding the condition of the pitch at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium next week.

This was disclosed by Minister of Youth and Sports, Hannah Yeoh, when interviewed by Bernama after attending the Coffee, Sports, and Aspiration session with National Athletes on the main stage of the MADANI Government One Year Anniversay Programme at the grounds of Bukit Jalil National Stadium here today.

“Regarding the stadium (issue of pitch), we will wait until next week,” she said briefly when asked to comment on the disappointment of many parties about the condition of the stadium pitch that was an eyesore during the final of the Malaysia Cup 2023 between Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Terengganu FC (TFC) last night.

In fact, from the shared pictures on social media before, the condition of the stadium pitch did not seem to have changed much, with several areas still affected, showing that the grass is still yellow and sandy, despite efforts to repair it by Perbadanan Stadium Malaysia (PSM).

Advertisement

The condition also caught the attention of JDT owner Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim when sharing pictures of the damaged field after the Coldplay concert took place at the stadium on November 22.

Meanwhile, Hannah expressed her joy at the response from the young people towards the activities organised by KBS in the programme, which is an approach for the public to meet stakeholders and athletes.

“I hope that when the public comes to see and hear for themselves the activities organised, including the challenges faced by athletes in their respective sports, they will be more open to following us for future programmes.

Advertisement

“Coincidentally, next year we have RM20 million for the Rakan Muda initiative, which will expand nationwide, covering 10 lifestyles,” she said.

The Rakan Muda programme, which was revitalised last June, now has 1,074,934 members, with 3,888 programmes implemented. — Bernama