KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Selangor will again host the biennial Badminton Asia Team Championships (BATC) next year.

Badminton Asia (BA) secretary-general Datuk Kenny Goh Chee Keong said the 2024 edition would be held at the same venue as the 2022 edition, namely the Setia City Convention Centre in Setia Alam, Selangor from Feb 13-18.

He, however, refused to comment on why the tournament won’t be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which had won the right to host it for five years until 2027.

“We didn’t bid to host it, it so happened that the Selangor government was interested and asked the BA and the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) to organise,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

As such, the national shuttlers have a good chance to defend the title on home ground. Malaysia will also use the tournament to select the national squad for the Thomas Cup in Chengdu, China in April 2024.

In the 2022 edition, the men’s team created history when they won the BATC for the first time after defeating defending champions Indonesia 3-0. — Bernama