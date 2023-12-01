RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 1 — Former Brazil defender Filipe Luis announced Thursday that he was retiring from football at the age of 38.

The left-back’s season with Flamengo has been disrupted by injuries that have seen him feature little in the Brazilian league.

Filipe Luis was capped 44 times by Brazil, scoring two goals. He made his international debut against Venezuela in 2009 and was part of the Brazil squad that were eliminated in the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup as well as the Copa America-winning team a year later.

He spent 14 seasons playing in Europe, turning out for Atletico Madrid between 2010-14 and 2015-19, winning La Liga in 2014, two Europa Leagues (2012, 2018), the Spanish Cup (2013) and three European SuperCups (2010, 2012, 2018).

On his return to Brazil, Filipe Luis won two national league titles with Flamengo (2019, 2020) as well as two Copas Libertadores (2019, 2022). — AFP