NEW YORK, Nov 30 — Franz Wagner scored a season-high 31 points to fuel the host Orlando Magic to a 139-120 victory over the Washington Wizards yesterday.

Wagner made 11 of 14 shots from the floor — including 4 of 6 from 3-point range — for the Magic, who extended their season-high winning streak to eight games. Orlando will bid to tie its franchise-record run of nine straight wins (accomplished three times) when the club hosts Washington again tomorrow.

Wagner turned in another big performance three days after he sank 11 of 15 shots and finished with 30 points in the Magic’s 130-117 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

Orlando’s Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs each sank three 3-pointers and finished with 25 and 22 points, respectively.

The Magic shot a robust 60.7 per cent from the floor (51 of 84) and 63 per cent from 3-point range (17 of 27) while also enjoying a 66-52 edge in points in the paint.

Washington’s Kyle Kuzma scored 24 points and Deni Avdija added 15 of his 22 points in the second quarter. Jordan Poole sank four 3-pointers to highlight his 19-point performance for the Wizards, who have lost 14 of their last 16 games.

Avdija drained a 3-pointer to bring Washington within 47-46 with 5:10 remaining in the second before Orlando closed the quarter on a 19-10 run. Wagner made four free throws and a 3-pointer during that sequence.

Kuzma converted from beyond the arc to shave the Magic’s advantage to 79-75 in the third before Wagner answered with a pair of 3-pointers as part of his team’s 23-14 run to end the quarter.

Joe Ingles scored five quick points as Orlando netted nine of the first 13 points in the fourth quarter to seize a 111-93 lead. Anthony threw down Suggs’ alley-oop to stake the Magic to a 122-101 edge with 6:40 left.

Washington scored nine of the game’s first 12 points and held a 16-12 lead before Orlando countered with a 19-10 run to end the quarter. Ingles made 3 of 4 shots from the floor to score seven points off the Magic bench in the period. — Field Level Media