LONDON, Nov 30 — Leicester’s lead at the top of the Championship was cut to a single point after they conceded a stoppage-time equaliser to draw 1-1 at Sheffield Wednesday, while Ipswich beat Millwall 3-1.

Top was taking on bottom at Hillsborough, but there was an unexpected sting in the tale as Jeff Hendrick’s 93rd-minute goal secured Wednesday just their seventh point in 18 games.

Abdul Fatawu had put Leicester in front midway through the first half.

But the Foxes have now won just one of their last four games as Hendrick fired home from Callum Paterson’s header.

Ipswich had no such trouble as goals from Conor Chaplin, Massimo Luongo and Nathan Broadhead put them 3-0 up before half-time at Portman Road.

Leeds climbed back up to third and within seven points of the top two despite conceding inside the first minute against Swansea.

Joel Piroe quickly levelled against his former club before goals from Georginio Rutter and Dan James sealed a 3-1 win for Daniel Farke’s men.

Kyle Walker-Peters scored the only goal as a 1-0 win over Bristol City was enough to move Southampton up to fourth.

Blackburn are just two points outside the playoffs after beating Wayne Rooney’s Birmingham 4-2.

Former Manchester United and England captain Rooney has just one win in seven games in charge of the Blues.

Huddersfield moved six points clear of the relegation zone thanks to a 2-1 win at Sunderland. — AFP