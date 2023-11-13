SEPANG, Nov 13 — The three-day Malaysian Motorcycle Grand Prix (GP) 2023 officially concluded yesterday, drawing 182,912 spectators to the Sepang International Circuit (SIC).

SIC chief executive officer Azhan Shafriman Hanif said he is grateful for everyone’s efforts in making this season’s event a success, which resulted in a higher attendance than the previous year’s total of 163,567.

He said that following the success, SIC will now focus on making the track better based on the recommendations of Dorna Sports, the holder of MotoGP’s exclusive commercial and television rights, and the International Motorcycle Federation (FIM), before the 2024 pre-season tests start in February next year.

“We have received feedback from FIM and Dorna Sports that we need to make some improvements at turns 7 and 9 before next year.

“Alhamdullilah, there were no major incidents this year. So we’ll discuss with the contractor and figure out how to improve,” he told reporters yesterday.

SIC drew a total of 21,364 spectators on Friday, followed by 70,911 on Saturday and 90,637 yesterday.

In yesterday’s race, Ducati Lenovo Team rider Enea Bastianini picked up his first silverware of the season after being crowned the 2023 Malaysian MotoGP champion, while Beta Tools SpeedUp’s Fermin Aldeguer won the Moto2 title and Collin Veijer of Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP won the Moto3 class. — Bernama

