KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — The 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma) men’s singles semi-finals will be an-all national players’ affair at the Axiata Arena tomorrow, after all four top seeds advanced without much difficulties.

Top seed Ng Tze Yong, representing Johor, will take on Aidil Sholeh Ali Sadikin of Selangor, while second seed Leong Jun Hao of the Federal Territories will face Kedah’s Jacky Kok Jing Hong.

In today’s quarter-finals, the world number 36, Tze Yong didn’t face much trouble to oust Pahang’s Chia Jeng Hon 21-13, 21-12, but expecting a tough challenge against his national teammate tomorrow.

“I and Aidil know each other very well and we used to train together. It won’t be an easy match, but I will give my best to win,” he told reporters after the match.

Aidil Sholeh progressed after edging Ong Ken Yon of Melaka 21-19, 21-15.

World number 86, Jun Hao entered the last four after eliminating another Melaka shuttler Tai Chuan Zhe 21-12, 21-14, while Jacky Kok beat Muhammad Shaqeem Eiman Shahyar of Selangor 21-17, 21-17.

Meanwhile, in the women’s singles, unseeded Amanda Yap Hwa Leng, who upset top seed Eoon Qi Xuan in the second round yesterday, continued her progress by ousting Sabahan Cassey Rynn Rompog 21-15, 21-17.

In the semi-finals, the Federal Territories shuttler will be up against another national player and third seed Siti Nurshuhaini Azman representing Selangor, who defeated Siti Zulaikha Muhammad Azmi Tan of Melaka 21-14, 16-21, 21-13.

Former national player, K. Letshanaa of Selangor cruised into the last four after beating second seed Myisha Mohd Khairul of Johor 23-21, 21-13, to face Penang’s Tan Zhing Yi, who defeated Ong Xin Yee of the Federal Territories 21-14, 21-15.

“When I was in the national team, I had played a lot with her in training and sparring matches, so we knew our games well. So we both need to find new ways to overcome each other, but I managed to go all out and win.

“My family, my friends and my parent’s friends were here to support me...I felt very confident playing in front of them, they support me really well. One of the reasons I won today is because of their support,” Letshanaa said.

The 19-year-old is playing her first tournament after almost a year since quitting the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) early this year due to a back injury. — Bernama