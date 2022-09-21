Federal Territories’ Muhammad Nadzwin Mohd Salleh (right) in action with Penang’s Mohd Idrzuwan Mohamad Daud in the semifinals at the UiTM Stadium in Shah Alam, September 21, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — Penang’s dream of winning their first Malaysia Games (Sukma) men’s football gold medal remains alive after edging the Federal Territories 1-0 in the semifinals today in a match marred by ugly scenes in the dying minutes.

In the action played at the UiTM Stadium in Shah Alam, the spotkick converted by skipper Mohd Danial Irfan Mohd Nadzri in the 40th minute eventually proved good enough to be Penang’s winner.

In the 88th minute however, the match turned ugly after FT player Muhammad Iman Fakhrullah Zamri was shown the red card for kicking a player that led to pushing and shoving among the players.

An FT official was also then red-carded after he confronted the referee and upset with the decision, began chasing the referee in the middle of the field.

The situation came under control only when policemen on duty stepped in before the match continued until the final whistle.

In the other semifinal played at the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) Stadium in Bangi, Terengganu also had to work hard before defeating Selangor 2-1 to get to the final.

Selangor began the match aggressively, but found themselves behind in the 8th minute after Terengganu scored through midfielder Muhammad Muslihuddin ‘Atiq Mat Zaid.

Sloppy play saw Selangor conceding another goal, with midfielder Muhammad Zahin Raimi Zamani taking advantage of a misplaced pass to double Terengganu’s lead in the 37th minute.

Selangor, however, narrowed the deficit in the 62nd minute via a Muhammad Adim Muzahhir Saipu Azuan header, but Terengganu stood firm to confirm their place in the final, which will take place at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras on Friday.

The bronze medal match, meanwhile, will be played on the same day at the UKM Stadium. — Bernama