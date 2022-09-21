Johor athletes Nurul Heryani Arfida Mohd Arifin, Nurul Syasya Nadiah Mohd Ariffin dan Mumtazah Syahiidah Shamsuri celebrate with their gold medals after winning the 10-metre air pistol event at Sukma 2022 in Subang September 20, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — Johor looks increasingly likely of becoming the overall champions of the 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma) as it reached its target of 50 gold medals yesterday.

Out of the 46 gold medals on offer today, 13 were bagged by Johor, encapsulating its sheer dominance in the Games, with still three more days to go before the curtains are drawn.

Canoe contributed the most gold for Johor with seven gold medals, followed by shooting with two.

The contingent also got a gold each in judo, aquatics, track cycling and weightlifting.

Meanwhile, Pahang dominated the shooting range, picking up four of six gold on offer through the men’s 25m pistol, men’s team 25m pistol, men’s 50m rifle prone and men’s team 50m rifle prone events.

Based on yesterday's medal tally, Johor remains in the lead with 50 gold, while Terengganu sit in a distant second with 26 and the Federal Territories in third (22).

Today, a total of 52 gold medals will be up for grabs, with 14 of them from Muay Thai, to be held at the South City Plaza in Seri Kembangan.

Judo, which will be held at the Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Sports Complex Hall in Shah Alam will offer seven, while pencak silat, which begins tomorrow at Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM), Nilai, will have seven as well. — AFP