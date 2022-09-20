The Tangkak-born cyclist collected 159 points in the race to overcome the challenges of riders from Terengganu and Perak and win her fifth gold medal of the Sukma. — Picture from Twitter/Bernama

NILAI, Sept 20 — National cycling sensation Siti Nur Adiba Mohd Fuad from Johor continued her golden trail in the 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma) by adding the women’s Omnium gold at the National Velodrome, here today.

The Tangkak-born cyclist collected 159 points in the race to overcome the challenges of riders from Terengganu and Perak and win her fifth gold medal of the Sukma.

Though Siti Nur Adiba had won the race, the team from Terengganu submitted a protest claiming Nor Aisya Munirah Chek Ramli from Terengganu had led the race.

However, Siti Nur Adiba was declared the winner after a panel had viewed video recordings of the race.

“This is a very complicated race but my target was to win the gold medal and I am glad that I was able to contribute a gold medal to Johor,” said the Johorean who aims to emulate a similar success at the SEA Games in Cambodia next year.

The silver medal went to Nor Aisya Munira (Terengganu) who collected 155 points while Nyo Chi Hui (Perak) took the bronze with 144 points.

Meanwhile, in the men’s 4km individual pursuit, Negri Sembilan’s Abdul Azim Aliyas clocked 4 minutes 28.808 seconds to clinch the gold ahead of Sabah’s Lim Chun Kiat (4:31.828s) and Johor’s Zulhelmi Zainal (4:36.21s). — Bernama