BERLIN, Sept 21 — Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and midfielder Leon Goretzka will miss their Nations League matches against Hungary and England in the coming days after testing positive for Covid-19, the team said today.

Both players would be leaving the team hotel later in the day, team spokesperson Franziska Wuelle told a news conference.

Hoffenheim keeper Oliver Baumann had been called up to replace Neuer while there would be more call-ups later today, the German Football Association (DFB) said.

The Germans play Hungary on Friday before travelling to England on September 26 as they fine-tune the team ahead of the World Cup in Qatar starting in November. — Reuters