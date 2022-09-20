Johor's track cycling squad pose with their gold medals after winning the women's team pursuit event at the 20th Malaysia Games in Nilai September 19, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Johor remains top of the medal table at the 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma) with 35 gold medals as the state’s track cycling squad stole the limelight today when they broke the national record in the women’s 4km team pursuit event.

The team comprising Khairunnisa Aleeya, Normastura Norman, Nur Syafika Natasya Kadir and Siti Nur Adiba Akma Mohd Fuad recorded a time of 4 minutes 47.317 seconds (s), smashing the national record of 4:57.898s created at the 2018 Asian Cycling Championships in Kuala Lumpur.

Johor also emerged victorious in the men’s category, as Chan Jian Le, Mohamad Faizal Mohd Hata, Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli and Zulhelmi Zainal recorded a time of 4:11.121s.

Meanwhile, Penang gymnast Ng Chun Chen and Terengganu’s Muhammad Sharul Aimy Mohd Kamaru Hisam were both outstanding in the men’s individual apparatus events, picking up three gold each.

The two national athletes emerged as joint gold medallists in the floor exercise event, while Chun Chen won first place in the roman rings and parallel bars and Muhammad Sharul topped the pommel horse and vault events.

In football, the Federal Territories, Terengganu, Selangor and Penang confirmed their semi-final slots after defeating their respective opponents in the last eight today.

The Federal Territories will next face Terengganu while Selangor will take on Penang.

Terengganu are second in the medal standings with 19 gold so far, while Federal Territories are in third with 17.

Today, a total of 43 gold medals will be up for grabs with 10 of them at the Water Sports Complex in Putrajaya through the canoeing event, and eight in swimming at the National Aquatic Centre, Bukit Jalil. — Bernama