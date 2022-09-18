Ng Chun Chen posing with his gold medal at the National Sports Centre, Bukit Jalil today. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Gymnast Ng Chun Chen won gold in the men’s individual all-around category of the artistic gymnastics event at the 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma) in Bukit Jalil here, today.

It was his first individual category gold in three Sukma appearances after helping Penang win gold in the team event in the last edition.

Chun Chen collected 77.850 points to grab the gold beating his teammates in the national camp, Muhammad Shahrul Aimy Mohd Kamarul Hisam and Luqman Al Hafiz Zulfa, who took home silver and bronze respectively.

Muhammad Shahrul, who represented Terengganu, collected 76.900 points and Perak’s Luqman Al Hafiz got 76.350.

Even sweeter, Chun Chen’s commendable performance also contributed to Penang’s success in winning gold in the men’s team category after collecting a total of 282.300 points.

“I am grateful to my teammates because without them I couldn’t have done it. In fact, some of us were injured, including me, in the ankle, but we still fought until the end.

“For me, the success of the team is more important than the individual, to be a team we must fight all the way because Penang has won gold many times in Sukma,” he told reporters when met here today.

This will be the final Sukma Games for Chun Chen, who is looking to take a rest before returning to prepare for next year’s challenges including the dream of representing the country at the SEA Games and several other competitions.

In the meantime, the silver medal in the men’s team category went to Sabah with 262.450 points, while Johor (260.250) settled for bronze.

The artistic gymnastics event will come to a close tomorrow with 10 gold medals up for grabs. — Bernama