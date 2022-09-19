Terengganu gymnast Muhammad Sharul Aimy Mohd Kamaru Hisam (front, centre) with Perak gymnast Luqman Al Hafiz Zulfa (back) and Penang gymnasts Ng Chun Cheng (left) and Zarith Imaan with their medals at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, September 19, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Penang gymnast Ng Chun Chen continued to prove he is in a class of his own after sweeping three gold medals in the men’s individual apparatus final event at the Malaysia Games (Sukma) today.

In the competition held at the National Sports Council’s Gymnasium 3, Chun Chen was joint gold medallist in the floor exercise and roman rings events and outright winner in the parallel bar.

Chun Chen, however, was pushed to the limit in the floor exercise event by Terengganu’s Muhammad Sharul Aimy Mohd Kamaru Hisam and both gymnasts ended up with 13.233 points to share the gold.

No silver medal was awarded while the bronze went to Perak’s Luqman Al Hafiz Zulfa who managed a score of 13.100.

Chun Chen, once again had to share the gold in the roman rings events after scoring 12.867 points, the same as Sarawak Ally Hamuda Abdullah, while the bronze went to Luqman Al Hafiz (12.767 points).

The 19-year-old athlete then added another gold for himself in the parallel bars event after scoring 13.633 points followed by Luqman Al Hafiz (12.867 points) and Muhammad Sharul (11.933 points).

Yesterday, Chun Chen brought joy to the Penang contingent after clinching the gold in the men’s individual all-round event.

“I am happy with my achievement today. Once you overcome nervousness, the task becomes easier to put in a good performance.

“Although I was carrying a minor injury, I had to be mentally strong and I proved that today,” he told reporters.

In the women’s individual apparatus final, Penang’s Zarith Imaan Khalid dominated three of the four events contested.

National gymnast Zarith Imaan took the gold in the horizontal bar, balance beam and floor exercise events. — Bernama