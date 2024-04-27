Advertisement

HULU SELANGOR, April 27 ― Nomination for the Kuala Kubu Baru (KKB) state by-election opened at 9am today at the Hulu Selangor Multipurpose Hall and District Sports Complex here.

One hour has been set aside for the nomination process, after which returning officer Yuhanas Auree Kamaruddin will announce the names of the contesting candidates.

The KKB by-election is being held following the demise of its incumbent, Lee Kee Hiong, 58, on March 21 due to cancer.

In the state election held in August last year, Lee won the seat with a 4,119-vote majority, defeating three other candidates from Perikatan Nasional, Parti Rakyat Malaysia and Ikatan Demokratik Malaysia (Muda).

Polling day is set for May 11, with early voting scheduled for May 7.

This will be the seventh by-election to be held after the 15th general election in 2022. ― Bernama

