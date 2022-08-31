Mowbray has agreed a two-year contract with Sunderland just three months after leaving fellow second-tier club Blackburn. — Picture via Facebook

LONDON, Aug 31 — Sunderland hired Tony Mowbray as their new manager on Tuesday after Alex Neil quit to take charge of Championship rivals Stoke.

Mowbray has agreed a two-year contract with Sunderland just three months after leaving fellow second-tier club Blackburn when his contract expired.

Neil led Sunderland back into the Championship through the League One play-offs last season, but left for the Stoke job after less than a year in charge at the Stadium of Light.

Mowbray, 58, oversaw Sunderland’s preparations for their game against Rotherham on Wednesday as he finalised his move to Wearside.

“I grew up in the north east and I always remember my experiences at Roker Park with great fondness — the emotion, passion and size of Sunderland,” Mowbray said.

“This is a huge opportunity to continue the good work that has taken place over the past two years and I hope the supporters can see that this football club is on its way back.

“It is a journey. I’ve just come from Blackburn Rovers and like here, it was a rebuilding process but we want to win and we will be aggressive.” Sunderland are currently 14th in the Championship, with two wins from their first six games. — AFP