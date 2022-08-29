Gold medal winners Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik (2nd left pair) of Malaysia pose on the podium with silver medallists Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia (left pair) and bronze medallists Muhammad Rian Ardianto and Fajar Alfian of Indonesia (right pair) and Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy of India (2nd right pair) after the men's doubles final match at the World Badminton Championships in Tokyo on August 28, 2022. — AFP pic

SEPANG, Aug 29 — Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik will receive cash incentives of over RM200,000 each after being crowned world men’s doubles champions at the 2022 World Badminton Championships in Tokyo, Japan, yesterday.

Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria said of the amount, RM150,000 was given by the parent body while the rest came from leading sports equipment company Yonex, as sponsors.

He also announced that Aaron-Wooi Yik will receive RM20,000 each under the Youth and Sports Ministry’s (KBS) Sports Victory Prize Scheme (Shakam).

“This is just the beginning. What I can tell is that I will talk to the government and sponsors to ensure they are well rewarded,” he told reporters at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), here today.

Mohamad Norza also said that he would hold discussions so that the Shakam cash incentive could be increased in accordance with the success achieved by the pair.

“I will propose to Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu to consider the appropriate amount. We will also hold talks with other stakeholders so that the pair is given the reward they deserve,” he said.

Yesterday, Aaron-Wooi Yik defeated three-time world champions Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia 21-19, 21-14 to end Malaysia’s 45-year wait for a title at the World Championships, thus becoming the first Malaysians to triumph at the prestigious tournament. — Bernama