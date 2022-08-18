The 27-year-old, the son of Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone, is coming off his most prolific season in Serie A after scoring 17 goals for Verona last term. — xLucaxTaddeox pic via Reuters

ROME, Aug 18 — Argentine forward Giovanni Simeone has joined Napoli on loan for the rest of the season from Verona, the two clubs announced today.

The 27-year-old, the son of Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone, is coming off his most prolific season in Serie A after scoring 17 goals for Verona last term.

The deal could become permanent next summer for a fee of €12 million (RM55 million) if certain conditions are met, according to Italian media.

“He’s someone Napoli needs. And Napoli is what the player needs. He’s a good signing,” Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti said last weekend.

Only Ciro Immobile, Dusan Vlahovic and Lautaro Martinez scored more goals in Serie A last season than Simeone, who will provide back-up to Nigeria international Victor Osimhen.

Napoli, who lost Lorenzo Insigne and club record scorer Dries Mertens in the close season, are also reportedly close to completing a move for Sassuolo forward Giacomo Raspadori. — AFP