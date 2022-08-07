The Malaysian contigent are seen at the closing ceremony of the 11th Asean Para Games (APG). — Bernama pic

SEPANG, Aug 7 – The national contingent to the 11th Asean Para Games (APG) in Solo, Indonesia received a heroes’ welcome upon their arrival at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) today.

The 70-strong contingent was greeted by Youth and Sports Ministry secretary-general Datuk Jana Sathiran Muniayan and National Sports Council deputy director-general Suhardi Alias after their 2 pm Malaysian Airlines MH8753 flight landed safely at KLIA at 4.30 pm.

National shot putter Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli, powerlifter Bryan Junnecy Gustin and Brenda Anellia Larry were among those seen being greeted by their families along with Paralympic Council of Malaysia president Datuk Seri Megat D Shahriman Zaharudin and chef-de-mission Col ® Md Nor Azam Ariffin.

Muhammad Ziyad won the first gold medal at the Games in the men’s shot putt F20 event, while Brenda Anellia won the gold in the women’s 100 metre (m) breaststroke SB4 (physical disability).

The national contingent finished fourth overall with a haul of 36 gold, 20 silver and 14 bronze medals at the Games that took place from July 30 to Aug 6. — Bernama