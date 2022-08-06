National gymnast Ng Joe Ee (right) is hugged by teammates Izzah Amzan and Koi Sie Yan after the rhythmic gymnastics 'Ribbon' final event in conjunction with the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at the Birmingham Arena August 6, 2022. Ng Joe Ee won the country's sixth gold medal after scoring the highest score of 27.800. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has congratulated national rhythmic gymnast Ng Joe Ee on her success in garnering two gold medals at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games today.

"Ng Joe Ee just 16 years old had made the nation proud with two gold medals. You are the pride of Keluarga Malaysia,” he said in a tweet today.

Joe Ee in her maiden appearance at the Games contributed gold in the ball and ribbon disciplines after

recording 29.700 and 27.800 points respectively in the final at Arena Birmingham.

The two gold helped the national contingent achieve its six gold medal target at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. — Bernama