JDT striker Bergson Da Silva scores from the penalty spot against Kuala Lumpur City FC at Stadium Sultan Ibrahim in Iskandar Puteri August 1, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Eight-time consecutive champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) continued to dominate the Super League after trashing Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC 5-0 at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, Iskandar Puteri last night.

Striker Bergson Da Silva opened accounts with a penalty conversion in the sixth minute after Fernando Martin Forestieri was brought down by KL City defender Giancarlo Gallifuoco before scoring his second of the match in the 25th minute.

JDT then blazed ahead in the second half with another penalty conversion by Leandro Sebastian Velazquez after Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi was fouled by Muhammad Anwar Ibrahim. JDT then slotted in their fourth goal in the 71st minute courtesy of Argentinian Fernando Martin Forestieri before ending the match 5-0 when Muhammad Safawi Rasid scored 12 minutes later.

The 5-0 thrashing is Hector Pablo Bidoglio’s first victory as head coach after replacing Benjamin Mora.

Meanwhile Sri Pahang FC made most of their home ground advantage to beat Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC 2-0 at Darul Makmur Stadium, Pahang.

Both goals were scored by Andres Steven Rodriguez in the 31st and 67th minute to help propel the home team to ninth in the league.

In last night’s other match, Terengganu FC (TFC) split points with Petaling Jaya (PJ) City FC in a goalless draw at Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium in Terengganu.

Terengganu is now in fifth place while PJ City FC remains second last in the table. — Bernama