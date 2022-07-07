OCM president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria will head the newly-established 2024 Paris Gold Programme Monitoring Committee in the hunt for the country’s elusive Olympic gold medal. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — Olympic Council of Malaysian (OCM) president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria will head the newly-established 2024 Paris Gold Programme Monitoring Committee in the hunt for the country’s elusive Olympic gold medal.

The committee is also comprised of national badminton legend Datuk Lee Chong Wei along with eight other members who will provide views to improve the programme and identify issues to be presented to the National Sports Council’s (NSC) board of managers.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu in a statement said that the decision was made at the NSC Board of Management meeting held at Bukit Jalil today.

Ahmad Faizal also congratulated Chong Wei on his appointment as a new member of the NSC Board of Management on its 23rd term, along with another national sports icon, former swimmer Nurul Huda Abdullah.

Meanwhile, in the same statement, he said the meeting of the Special Technical Committee for 2022 Malaysia Games (Sukma) has decided to drop 12 events due to a lack of participation from state contingents.

He said as per the stipulated conditions, the events had to be cancelled when the number of participants (per sport) was less than six (state) contingents.

“The dropped events are five events from diving, namely the 1m springboard, 3m springboard, 10m platform, 3m synchronised springboard and 10m women’s synchronised platform, as well as two canoeing events, and one each from karate, athletics, boxing, weight-lifting and judo.

“However, for state athletes who miss the opportunity to compete at the 2022 Sukma, NSC and the associations concerned will ensure that they can participate in their respective state youth tournaments for exposure,” he said. — Bernama